LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Landlords who own aging apartment buildings or extended-stay motels in the city of Las Vegas will face tougher fire and code enforcement.
The city is expanding it’s Multi-Family Risk Reduction Program that was originally implemented in August 2017.
“Having these more proactive steps are a way to keep the community safer,” said Director of Planning Robert Summerfield.
The changes stem from the city’s deadliest residential fire at The Alpine Motel Apartments last year. Six people were killed and dozens more were hurt as they tried to escape by jumping out of windows.
Fire investigators said the fire started on the first floor while someone was using the stove for heat. Tenants told investigators the heat was broken.
Fire and code inspections in Las Vegas are complaint driven. A building could years without an inspection, even if it had a history of failing inspections, like the Alpine Motel which went more than two years without a fire inspection.
Last Wednesday, Las Vegas City Council voted to change that.
It’s expanding the Multi-Family Risk Reduction program, which will now call for landlords to fix violations faster. For example, if the heat is broken they would have 24-48 hours to fix it.
All properties will now be inspected every five years. The program will also include stricter code enforcement and penalties for landlords who don’t comply.
Since 2015, 16 people have died in fires in older Las Vegas apartment buildings.
Older buildings have a much greater risk of deadly fires because Nevada law does not require them to follow new fire codes created after the building was built. The Alpine was built in 1972.
However, it’s considered an extended-stay motel, not an apartment.
“Unfortunately, previously those types of facilities were governed as commercial but often being treated as residential,” said Summerfield.
That means they didn’t have to follow the same safety protocols as apartments.
Under the city’s extended program, all extended-stay motels will have to keep up with apartment standards and be subject to an inspection once a year.
“We can’t get rid of all risk but we believe this program and the different aspects of this program do help reduce risk to life and properties through these inspections and providing this additional education,” said Summerfield.
The city is working on educating landlords and property owners. There will also be a yearly audit which analyzes code enforcement complaints, fire prevention and police data. If a facility is deemed a problem property, it could have up to two inspections every year.
