LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The best love stories are typically found in novels.
But it’s 2021, and there’s a swoon-worthy read that is melting hearts on Twitter.
Kindall Scherrer isn’t an author or writer, just a doting mom and Vegas Golden Knights fan who decided to take to social media to share a sweet story of how her daughter found love inside the Fortress.
Hey, @GoldenKnights fans. This is a hockey love story that will warm your heart, which we all need right now. It all started at the VGK game vs. @TBLightning on February 20, 2020. A Lightning fan took this picture of the puck drop. pic.twitter.com/bqYqqSlChx— kindall scherrer (@kcscherrer) February 23, 2021
Her 18-tweet Twitter thread takes readers on a entertaining romantic journey that started inside T-Mobile Arena, when her daughter, Kourtney, met Michael Beiler one year ago.
Introduced by a mutual friend playing Cupid at a Golden Knights game, the two hit it off.
But this isn’t your typically love story. Mom Kindall’s narrative reveals how she and her mother, Grandma Sue, internet-stalked Michael immediately after the game.
Grandma Sue even followed then unfollowed, then followed Michael again.
Kourtney was embarrassed but thankfully Michael was flattered, not frightened.
“I think it’s cool,” said Michael. “She’s very close with her family and Grandma Sue is really sweet.”
Glued to the screen, readers continue scrolling to see what happens next.
We learn the two began dating, then shortly after —the pandemic hit.
The couple decided to “quaranteam” together. Michael spent the next few months living with Kourtney, her family and their neighbors.
Michael fell in love with them all and decided he wanted to propose exactly one year to the day they met. With a little help from Kourtney’s parents, T-Mobile Arena and the Golden Knights, a special proposal inside the Fortress brought this VGK love story full-circle.
Their made-for-tv romance has brought joy to complete strangers during a time when the world could really use it. Proving that even in the midst of a global pandemic - love still wins.
Though they haven’t set a wedding date yet, everyone invested in their journey to the altar hope Kourtney’s mom tweets about the sequel when the couple says, "I do.’”
