LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas husband and wife were each sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing a dead person’s identity and more than $300,000 in retirement payments.
According to court documents, from 2005 to 2017, Rodolfo Segovia, 53, and Jennifer Segovia, 48, assumed the deceased person’s identity and stole at least $308,391.72 by redirecting the annuity payments intended for a deceased federal employee, into their own accounts.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management deposited annuity payments into the employee’s bank account because it was not notified of the person’s death, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Nevada.
Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money or property. In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced each defendant to three years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Simon Kung is prosecuting the case.
