LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People can rent their house through Airbnb, rent a ride through Uber or Lyft, and there’s even an app to rent out home swimming pools.
Now, some people in Las Vegas are renting out their cars for days or weeks at a time and for some, it's turned into their full-time job.
“I really think it is going to be the new way that we rent cars,” Linda Hacco said. She and Christopher Thompson started on the Turo platform with one car.
“We got involved back in March … We had some friends that were doing it and then we just decided to put my car on it one day and test the water,” Hacco said. The couple now has their own fleet of nine vehicles.
“Our cars go out nonstop. All of our cars are booked all of the time,” Hacco said. She said she's so busy washing and delivering cars, she left her job as a convention planner.
Turo hosts like Hacco and Thompson set the rental price on their vehicles on the app. Hacco stated there have been hiccups, but said the company has taken care of them.
“A car got stolen and then another one got wrecked, so we just filed a claim with Turo and they handle all the paperwork and pay us out for the car,” she said.
The couple say they are so busy, they're now trying to find more space to house their growing fleet, planning a trip to Los Angeles to buy another vehicle and are looking to hire two people to wash and deliver their cars.
Turo is similar to any rental agency, drivers must have proof of insurance and a valid license.
