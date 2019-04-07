LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple is hoping to change the way construction workers dress on the job.
They invented a one-of-a-kind safety vest that could make it easier for drivers to spot road crews, before it’s too late.
As the temperatures warm up, you’ve probably seen more orange cones and flashing signs, popping up on valley roads.
“We had prototypes we let constructors use them out on the road,” Megan Collins said.
Experts in the construction industry, Tom Mueller and Collins founded Solar LED Safety Products. They created a new type of vest to keep workers safe.
“It was a process of gluing and putting it on some material that we felt could create the idea that we wanted,” Collins said.
So after more than eight years, five prototypes and three patents, they settled on a final design.
“Just doing manufacturing is a whole new animal for us, so it’s been a lot of learning,” Collins said.
Their vest includes flashing lights, which can help drivers spot them faster, especially at night. Right now, the typical vest only has reflectors.
“So a regular vest requires light to hit the reflective material and that doesn’t always happen right away,” Collins said. “So if somebody’s coming around a turn, they’re not going to see that reflective material until the light hits it.”
Their battery-operated vest is powered by the sun.
“It has four solar panels that recharge 16 lights that flash 60 times a minute for 48 hours,” Collins said. “They can be seen at 2800 feet at night.”
The final product is already in the hands of several valley agencies.
“LVCVA, we have some going out to the City of Las Vegas, NDOT is going to be trying out some,” Collins said.
NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia said they are always looking for ways to decrease work zone fatalities.
“They’re up roughly 2% nationwide, year by year – highway workers being killed in work zones,” he said. “They’re simply doing their jobs to provide for their families and make it home alive. That shouldn’t be too much to ask.”
Now this Vegas couple hopes their invention will help turn those numbers around.
“If we can stop just 2%, 1%, that’s going to be good,” Mueller said. “The main thing is to take you home to your parents, your family, loved ones.”
Up next, they are working on some new styles including a shorter version, tailored for law enforcement.
“That will allow them to wear it and they can still access their belt, their gun and everything,” Collins said. “Saving lives, that’s a passionate of ours. We’re looking forward to making that awareness on the roadways.”
NDOT also wants to remind drivers speeding fines are double in work zones. National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 8-12.
The event is in its 20th year and is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration.
NDOT also brings out a mobile truck with what's called an impact continuator. Illia said it's like a movable crash zone that works like a guard rail to protect workers.
Two dozen Nevada Department of Transportation employees have been killed in the line of duty since 1948. The most recent employee that died in the line of duty was Ron Raiche Jr., who was struck and killed by an inattentive driver on March 30, 2015, while repairing roadway cracking on Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain.
For more information about national work zone awareness, visit: www.nwzaw.org
And for more information about Solar LED Safety Products, visit: https://solarledsafety.com/
