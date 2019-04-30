LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple faces animal abuse charges after a dog was found tied up and dead in the couple's backyard, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Jason Washington, 36, and Ashley Duque, 31, face charges of torturing an animal, unlawful restraint of a dog, willful/malicious killing of an animal and an insufficient animal enclosure, according to court records. Washington also faces charges of domestic battery, resisting a public officer and providing a false statement to an officer.
LVMPD was called at 10:15 a.m. on April 19 to a domestic dispute with two people in an intersections. Witnesses told police a man and woman were arguing in the intersection when a man grabbed the woman by her hair and began hitting her with a closed fist.
Witnesses said one man tried to intervene but that the couple ran away. Police said witnesses heard two gunshots after the couple ran but it was unclear who fired the shots.
Shortly after, police made contact with woman fitting the description of the woman involved in the domestic dispute, later identified as Duque, at a nearby home. An officer saw a pit bull in the backyard tied up to a fence along with the silhouette of a person in the backyard, the report said.
Duque told police she believed her husband Washington was inside the home. Police said it was unclear if the person inside was armed and the person was not exiting the home upon demands, so the incident turned into a barricade, according to the arrest report.
Washington exited the home after about an hour and a half standoff, the report said. When police went to the backyard, the pit bull was dead.
The arrest report said the dog was tied to a rod iron gate with a 24-inch nylon string, which appeared to be a shoelace. The dog was laying on its side with blood near its head from biting its own tongue.
Police said the dog had no shelter, shade, food or water where it was tied up. It was approximately 84 degrees outside when the dog was recovered.
Police said Duque and Washington were both at fault for the dog's death for Duque tying the dog up in backyard and for Washington initiating a barricade that delayed officers' response to render aid.
Duque and Washington were set for a bench trial for May 8.
