LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple who were accused of animal abuse were found guilty and sentenced to a maximum of 48 months in in prison, according to District Court records.
Immanuel Zion Church, 20-years-old at the time of his arrest in March 2017, had been charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, court records show.
A woman named Denise Eddines was arrested along side Church and faced the same charges. According to District Court records, Eddines was sentenced and pleaded guilty to all charges.
Eddines also faced a maximum sentence of 48 months in prison.
The couple was arrested in March 2017 after police received a disturbance call involving the couple and their landlords.
According to an arrest report, Church and Eddines, who rent a room from a family, told their renters that they killed one of their cats and disposed of its body. The cats were in the couple's care while family members were away.
In the report, the couple said one of the six cats that live at the home had been hissing and pawing at Eddines. They told police that something wasn't right about one in particular and they believed it was "a spiritual thing." They devised a plan to attack the cats, the report said.
Investigators stated the pair looked up on Google for ways to "rid demons out of the cats", which included concocting a recipe of hot sauce and bleach.
Church chased after one of the felines and kicked it against a wall, causing a blood spatter, police said. The couple then held the cat down, poured hot sauce on its face and stabbed it to death.
The couple told police Church used two swords to stab the cat, one after the other, according to the arrest report. They told officers the cat bled out after the second sword and died.
Police said the two then turned their attention to another cat, but it was able to escape them.
The couple allegedly disposed of the feline's body in the front yard of a vacant home down the street, the arrest report stated.
In addition to the maximum sentence, Church and Eddines were placed on probation four years and $1,000 fine each or complete 100 hours of community service within three months, according to court records.
Church and Eddines must also complete any recommend counseling and be submitted to impulse control and mental health evaluations. The court also ordered Church and Eddines have no contact with one another, as well as with the victim's family and any other animal.
Didn't need to read all the disgusting details of this story to be relieved these two creeps will be locked up for a while, and are no longer allowed around any animals. Thank you, investigators, prosecutors, and judge. This is a win for us all.
