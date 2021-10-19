LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple is accused of performing procedures such as Botox and lip plumping injections without a license, police say.
According to Las Vegas police, Olga and Kenny Girchenko were taken into custody on Oct. 15 after officers investigated an unlicensed medical facility that was said to be operating out of a rental home in the west valley.
According to police, offices received a tip about the unlicensed medical facility near U.S. 95 and Torrey Pines Drive after a patient had an allergic reaction after a procedure and contacted the Nevada Nursing Board. From there, it was found that "Coco Labious," a name in which the suspect used on Instagram, was not listed as a registered nurse.
During the investigation, authorities found not only the Instagram account with that name, but a similar Facebook page. The social media pages advertised that "Cocoslabios" was established in 2017, licensed and certified, and is a "Russian lip" specialist, according to the arrest report.
The report said the Girchenkos are both charged with acting as a nurse without a license and acting as a medical practitioner without a license.
Olga Girchenko is also facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses after she took money from two victims after claiming to be a certified and licenses lip augmentation specialist, the report states.
Both individuals were transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked accordingly.
