LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a press conference at her home Thursday, Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore reaffirmed her position on "politically correct" behavior in a scripted apology, while repudiating claims that she made any racially charged remarks in an act she's calling total defamation.
Her appearance comes on the heels of a weekend Clark County Republican Convention event. Fiore was accused of making racist and inflammatory comments at the gathering of 150 people, sparking a recall effort by Councilman Cedric Crear of Ward 5. Fiore, who represents Ward 6, said Crear's actions upset her and the move is based on "rumor, speculation and second-hand gossip." Fiore said Crear failed to call her about the incident, and everything he has said is "false."
"This coming from the Republican Convention, I really have to rethink who my friends are," Fiore said.
Prior to Thursday's press conference, Fiore posted on Twitter that her First Amendment rights were "under attack."
WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
WHAT WAS SAID?
"So what did I say at the convention Saturday? I said a lot. Words and translations can be taken out of context," Fiore said. "Sometimes I can get a little Brooklyn when unscripted. But I never, ever want to portray or have anyone believe that there is a racist bone in my body."
However, when asked by a reporter to clarify what was actually said at the GOP-led event, the councilwoman refused to confirm the alleged offensive language, saying "They were taken out of complete context. You want me to repeat them? What's wrong with you? No."
Fiore then made comment about the public constantly taking videos.
"It's no surprise, because I am 'so politically incorrect,' that as soon as a microphone is in my face, this happens," Fiore said, pointing to her smartphone set on record. "So, 150 people at the convention Saturday. This happened. Ask for it. I'm sure okay with releasing it."
'ALL LIVES MATTER'
Fiore did confirm she used the phrase "all lives matter" during the event, something she wholeheartedly agrees with. Fiore said she's been in conversation with Black Lives Matter activists and has learned from their cause. The councilwoman went on to quote a sentiment from other activists: "Black Lives get media. White lives don't. All lives matter," citing crimes against Caucasians that don't receive press attention.
ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fiore said the city, county, state and local law enforcement agencies are working together to assess police reform. Fiore said town halls and discussion will be just the beginning of any positive change. She said the most difficult part will be weeding out the radical groups "infiltrating" these protests.
"Just to be crystal clear, I am not for defunding the police department, but I am for reforming. So, there's a big difference," Fiore said.
FLOYD LAMB PARK
Fiore also addressed a second group making an effort to have her recalled, Save Floyd Lamb Park Action Group. The assemblage has protested the construction of an event center in the northwest valley park's hay barn. Protesters believe city renderings and documentation point to Fiore's plans to renovate the barn into a wedding space. Fiore has denied this claim, having previously said: "The hay barn is not a wedding event. Period. The hay barn is the hay barn."
When asked again about the effort on Thursday, Fiore said "Floyd Lamb Park is not Michele Fiore's park," but rather a restoration effort sanctioned by the city of Las Vegas for the community.
ON THE ASIAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY
At the beginning of her remarks, Fiore recounted a conversation she had prior to the alleged incident regarding an amicus brief, a document outlining Harvard University's race-based admissions process. According to the Justice Department's Office of Public Affairs, the university violated federal civil-rights law by discriminating against Asian-American applicants. Fiore said she was against Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's support of the school. Nevada, joined by 14 other states and Washington D.C., argued that the race-based process would encourage "racial diversity" which ultimately would foster strength in "our society, our democracy and our economy," the document read in part.
HARVARD APPEAL:
"Amici States Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico,
New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia file this brief pursuant to
Fed. R. App. P. 29(a)(2) in support of the President and Fellows of Harvard
College because we share a compelling interest in ensuring that students at
colleges and universities receive the educational benefits that flow from diversity
of all kinds amongst their peers—including racial diversity. By ensuring that our
students go forth into their adult lives with these educational benefits, we also
strengthen our society, our democracy, and our economy.
... And there can be no doubt that colleges and universities—and, in particular, their admissions policies that take race into account among other dimensions of diversity—play a crucial role in ensuring that our students obtain the educational benefits of diversity."
BROOKLYN-BORN
Fiore made multiple references to her upbringing in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, a residential neighborhood on the southwest side of New York City. Fiore said people from Brooklyn are not politically correct.
"We generally just speak from our heart, and we speak the truth," Fiore said of the community. "Look, I'm just going to tell you like it is. If you don't like it? Tough. That's all I've got to tell you. I'm just going to tell you the truth. If you want to spin my words or mince them, what am I supposed to do about that?'
At the end of press conference, Fiore encouraged the release of video footage reported to illustrate the offensive and racially-charged remarks.
"Even without a video, I'm saying, if you're offended, 'Who are you?'" Fiore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.