LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced on Tuesday that she is stepping down from her office as Mayor Pro Tempore.
The announcement came during a press conference held by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Fiore less than a week after Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear sent a letter to the mayor urging her to remove Fiore from the position of Mayor Pro Tem in light of "racist and inflammatory" statements Fiore made in a recent city council meeting and allegedly made at the Clark County Republican Convention.
"I am passing the obligations of being Mayor Pro Tem back to the mayor so I can freely address these important issues and create real resolve," Fiore said on Tuesday.
Fiore added that she stands by what she said at the June 7 Republican convention, which prompted the party to formally rebuke the councilwoman last week and call for her apology.
In a press conference held at Fiore's home on Thursday, Fiore denied making racist remarks at the convention but would not divulge what the remarks were.
After the press conference, Crear tweeted a brief statement:
#Ward5 pic.twitter.com/HR4aP1rxUt— Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) June 17, 2020
Goodman said that she left the decision whether to step down as Mayor Pro Tem, to Fiore.
“I had met with Mayor Pro Tem a couple of times talking about issues that we were facing in the city overall, that she might be facing as well and working on some of her Ward 6 issues," Goodman said. "I know that I had always been thinking, if she decides she wants to stay on and get out in the community and talk to the other council members, that would be her prerogative.”
The mayor said Councilman Stavros Anthony was top of mind when considering who would replace Fiore as Mayor Pro Tem. She said she had already spoken with Anthony about assuming the office.
Whoever succeeds Fiore will have to be ratified by the city council, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and will not meet again until July 8, she said.
Goodman added that she did not believe Fiore was a racist.
“I can attest to the fact that I believe in no way that Mayor Pro Tem Fiore ever be considered or has been considered a racist or bigot … I believe she has the best of intentions.”
When one reporter asked Goodman what her message was for those who have been holding police accountability demonstrations in Las Vegas, Goodman groaned “oh god,” in the microphone.
“The message is, I love the First Amendment, I fight for the First Amendment, I love when voices are heard. I do not like disrespect," Goodman said. "I absolutely applaud getting your voice heard peacefully. Don’t let other people do things that take your voice away, but do it respectfully.”
WARD 6 RECALL EFFORT UNDERWAY
In addition to the letter from Crear, Mayor Goodman received a letter on Monday from Molly Taylor, the leader of a local group that is collecting signatures to have Fiore recalled as a city councilwoman. The letter said that Fiore has displayed "inexcusible behavior" over Floyd Lamb Park and other Ward 6 community spaces.
"Councilwoman Fiore does not care to listen to her constituents. She has consistently been rude, and when she is not being rude, she is unavailable," the letter said. "It is not just her insensitive statements made this month, it is her inexcusable behavior over the Floyd Lamb Park hay barn, Pop Squires Park, Silverstone Ranch, and removing a disabled veteran from a public meeting (by way of a Marshal) simply for being in the room."
The group filed an intent to recall Fiore last week and has less than three months to collect enough signatures to proceed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
