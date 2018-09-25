NORRISTOWN, Pa. (FOX5/AP) After decades of accusations, fallen Hollywood star Bill Cosby was ordered Tuesday to spend three to 10 years in prison.
He was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate in 2004 after being barraged with similar accusations from more than 60 women over the past five decades.
"It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come," Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said. He quoted from victim Andrea Constand's statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her "beautiful, young spirit and crushed it."
Many of Cosby's accusers attended the sentencing Tuesday.
“I won’t ever forget what he did and there will be times I feel sorrow and pain but he will never control my life,” Lisa-Lotte Lublin said.
Lublin traveled from Las Vegas to Pennsylvania for the hearing.
She said Cosby drugged then sexually assaulted her back in 1989. Lublin was 23 and a model then. Cosby offered to give her acting lessons. She said he took advantage of her during a class.
“I was a young naive woman who trusted a man who represented himself as a hero.”
She said Cosby's sentence could have a bigger impact on future cases.
“Having him get sentenced to three to 10 years is incredibly powerful for changing the statute of limitations.”
While Constand's case fell within Pennsylvania's statute of limitations, Lublin's did not.
Lublin said she reported her case 25 years after it happened. Nevada's statute of limitations was four years, so no charges could be filed.
Lublin and her husband worked to change that in 2015 and helped extend the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault charges to 20 years, she said.
Since then, they've been trying to get rid of it all together
“In Nevada, we’re working to have it abolished. Laws need to change to make sure people of this nature are held accountable," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
