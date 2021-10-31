LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 800 youth contests will take place in the YETI Junior World Finals at the Las Vegas Convention Center Dec. 2-11.
Competitors age 19 and younger will compete in several rodeo events including bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, pole bending and barrel racing. The competitions will take place in the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, which will be located on the second floor of the convention center's south halls.
The schedule begins with roughstock events from Dec. 2-5, followed by five days of timed events to close out the competition and finals on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Junior World Finals run alongside the Cowboy Channel's Cowboy Christmas at the convention center. It also coincides with the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack center.
Admission is based on seating availability. Admission fees, passes and more information is available here: https://www.nfrexperience.com/juniorworldfinals/schedule
