LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SR Construction is trying to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its construction sites. It purchased three large, disinfecting cubes to sanitize workers before they set foot on the job.
"We saw what it was capable of and the fact that it was potentially going to change the industry," said SR Construction President Bret Loughridge. "We saw an opportunity to increase the safety and the welfare of our workers."
The cubes are made by a local Henderson company, Xtreme Cubes Corp., which typically manufactures modular buildings.
The company teamed up with Proguardeum Inc. to create the cubes. The companies describes the tech as a "relocatable, modular walk-through building designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses and bacterias."
"There's lots of people trying to figure out how do we reopen. What biosecurity protocols are safe? What biosecurity protocols are effective? And through a series of testing and all the science behind what we use, we've proven this works," said Xtreme Cubes Corp. CEO Brandon Main.
Dr. Lane Rolling worked with Xtreme Cubes Corp. to create the design. He's also an infectious disease expert and was appointed to the National Black Caucus Covid-19 Health Care Taskforce. He said the chemical used in the cube, Proguardeum, is commonly used in hospitals and is often used to treat wounds.
"Proguardeum solution is something that's been around for a long time," said Dr. Rolling. "It's natural. It's green. There's no chemical side effects. There's no long-term effects. The most important thing is that its been tested in the field against COVID-19."
Each cube costs between $30k and $40k.
