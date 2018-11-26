LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A constable was injured in a crash in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.
Metro Lt. David Gordon said the constable was driving west on Clark Avenue when the crash occurred with a Nissan SUV traveling north on 10th Street.
A light pole in the intersection was knocked down following the crash, Gordon said.
Police said the constable was transported to to a hospital after complaining about an injury.
The woman driving the Nissan was not taken to the hospital, Gordon said.
Drivers should avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.
