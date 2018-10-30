LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A consignment shop with three valley locations has closed its doors.
Colleen’s Classic Consignment posted a message to its website:
Colleen’s Classic Consignment has closed for business. It is with deep regret that Colleen’s Classic Consignment will be permanently closing for business. If you currently have an outstanding balance with this company, you will be receiving communication in the near future.
A similar message was left on the company's voicemail: "Thanks for calling Colleen's Classic Consignment. All our stores are now closed. All outstanding balances with our customers will be receiving communication in the near future. Thank you."
