LAS VEGAS -- The City of Las Vegas may install infrared sensors in parks to curb illegal activity, according to a report from Business Insider.
The infrared sensors are part of the city’s Smart Parks Initiative and would detect things like graffiti, littering and individuals staying at the park overnight.
Las Vegas resident Lisette Gonzalez makes the 20 minute drive to Sunset Park with her young son even though she lives walking distance to Molasky Family Park in the central valley.
“It’s unsafe there,” said Gonzalez.
Her husband Alberto Hernandez does not mind the drive if it means keeping his son from picking up something he should not.
“There’s always trash, empty beer bottles, a lot of small little baggies for druggies...it’s kind of crazy actually,” said Hernandez.
The infrared sensors would not be able to identify a suspect’s face, but they can alert authorities to illegal activity.
During an interview with Business Insider in Washington DC, Director of Information Technology for the City of Las Vegas Michael Sherwood said the plan would attract more people to live in the city and generate tax revenue by extension.
Hernandez and Gonzalez said they would welcome the infrared technology so they could stay closer to home instead of driving out of there way.
“If it’s something that can protect our little one’s, put them in a safer place, I’m all for it, you have my vote on that,” said Gonzalez.
The program is still in its infancy and is being tested at the Las Vegas Showgirls sign on Las Vegas Blvd and the Healing Garden.
It is not yet clear when the program might be expanded to city parks.
