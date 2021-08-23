LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Desert Lifeguard Management is looking to fill 50 positions across the valley at a hiring event on Thursday.
The job fair is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Employ NV Business Hub (9600 W. Sahara Ave.).
The company is hoping to fill 50 positions at Resorts World, Red Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Ballpark and more.
Desert Lifeguard Management said it offers flexible scheduling, part-time and full-time employment, free lifeguard certification and a $200 signing bonus if an employee stays for at least two months.
The organization says there is a "severe" shortage of lifeguards in Las Vegas. If you would like to apply, you can find more information here.
