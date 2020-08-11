LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas company is recalling approximately 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
According to a news release, the products, sold by Mr. Wok Foods, may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts or oysters, which are known as allergens. The products may also contain MSG, sesame products or sulfites, which are not declared on the product label, the USDA said.
The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020. The products were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.
According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
A list of items recalled can be found below:
Mr. Wok Foods by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.