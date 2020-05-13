LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas based start-up that first invented self-cleaning slot dividers is now working on technology for table games.
It's a "Reverse Oxygen Yoke" or R.O.Y.
"Roy creates an invisible vacuum barrier in front of a player and the players neighbors," said Darryl Rosenblatt with Smith Rosen Gaming.
Rosenblatt said it’s designed to collect airborne particles, droplets, viruses and smoke, anything that might come from the player or dealer during natural conversations.
"It’s created with a copper alloy because copper is extremely bacteria resistant," he said.
Rosenblatt said R.O.Y. has a constant field of suction.
"What you don’t see is the rubber hose, the hoses that are built into the base of the cable that take this air, process it through a tube which is treated with uvc light," said Rosenblatt.
Rosenblatt said the air then moves into a pressurized air basin for about four minutes and is sent through HEPA filters and then goes back into the casino.
Rosenblatt said he and his team wanted to create a different solution from sneeze guards.
"If a player is forced to sit in that kind of uncomfortable position in front of a window, it’s very, very likely that they’re not going to sit and play for as long as they normally would."
Rosenblatt said they’re working with a professor at UNLV to test it. He said once they get confirmation that it's safe and effective, they’ll start working on getting them into casinos.
Rosenblatt said the device is named after Roy Horn.
"One of his mantras always is that anything is possible and we’ve clung to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.