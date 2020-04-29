LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas-based start-up invented a slot machine divider that they said cleans itself.
"We asked ourselves what in nature naturally combats germs? And how can we harness that power and apply it to a casino environment?" said Darryl Rosenblatt.
Rosenblatt and a team of gaming engineers at Smith Rosen created SafePlay UV, an acrylic partition custom fit to any slot machine.
"We utilize ultraviolet light in a shrouded bar that cleanses the surface of the partition whenever a person gets up. So basically, they have a clean area to play in every time they get up from the machine. Absolutely no germs can grow on the surface of the partition and while it’s cleaning it’s actually generating ozone, which has sanitary effects as well," said Rosenblatt.
Rosenblatt said he doesn’t think plexiglass barriers are very sanitary.
"Those static partitions with the heat coming off the machines, they’re Petri dishes and the amount of labor it would take to clean them you would have to have an army of people running around," he said.
A video from a casino in Bossier City, Louisiana showed a sneeze guard installed on top of a blackjack table.
"I’ve been contacted. Casinos aren’t happy with the idea of plexiglass ... should a person feel like they’re cashing a check when they go to play blackjack? Can a person possibly sit there with a window in their face for hours at a time? It's not feasible," said Rosenblatt.
He said he understand what makes players want to spend hours in the casino. He used to be a high level slot machine player.
Rosenblatt said another product that uses UV light to sanitize table games is in the works. The self-cleaning slot dividers are ready for market.
"We believe in the next 30 days we’re going to see our principal roll out on Las Vegas properties. Obviously we’re a Nevada company. Nevada’s a priority," he said.
Rosenblatt said he’s working on a lease program with local casinos but couldn't specify which ones.
Next time you step into a casino, it will probably look different. Rosenblatt said with their custom designs, hopefully not too different.
"We want them to be beautiful, we want them to be functioning but we also don’t want them to interfere with the gaming experience."
Rosenblatt said 2.5 percent of the profits will be given to the Clark County School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.