LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A local company says not only can its new products help prevent COVID-19, but also they can help in school shooting situations.
Las Vegas-based Envirody released two products named the EVN 2000 and EVN2500. The two products are large, heavy cabinets that use ultraviolet (UV) and ozone to clean the inside and outside of the cabinet.
The company says its products can kill a range of different viruses and bacteria with a 99.995% effectiveness rate for the COVID-19 virus. Ulises Guerrero, the CEO and inventor of the EVN, has high expectations for what the products will be able to do to help during the pandemic.
“We have created a product that will actually open up the nation and help us with COVID-19 and any other virus or bacteria,” Guerrero said.
The size of the machine was not always large and heavy. Guerrero saw the string of school shootings across the country and saw that his product could be designed to help stop them.
“It was designed to help (teachers) clean everything and sanitize everything,” Guerrero said. “At the same time, in an emergency, no one is going to stand behind and try to push it out of the way.”
The cabinet is about 650 pounds of stainless steel. If there were a shooting situation, the cabinet can be moved in front of a door to prevent the shooter from entering.
COVID-19 was not always the primary target, according to the company. The EVN technology originally was designed to fight mold that grows in humid environments and to assist in preventing the flu, Guerrero said.
“We started this back in 2011 to help kids stay in school," he said. “The difference is we are not in the air business, we're in the surface business, so this will actually clean all the surfaces in the room.”
There are three cycles -- one cleans with UV light for 15 minutes, the other deep cleans with ozone gas and the third can clean a 900 square-foot room by releasing the ozone gas when no one is in the room.
The cabinet has wheels that can lock, and Guerrero is looking into installing a “hook” system that would help secure the cabinet in the event of using it as a shooting barrier.
Right now, EVN is not in any schools. The company is hoping that will change as schools across the world open back up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.