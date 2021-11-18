LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the holidays inch closer, Las Vegas community members are working to ensure kids of injured and fallen police officers have presents under the tree.
The Injured Police Officer Fund will be collecting packaged and unpackaged new toys valued under $10 for the rest of the month of November.
Neil Sackmary, owner of Nevada Coin Mart and sponsor of IPOF, said this is a great way to help families who may be struggling during the holidays.
Toys can be dropped off at Nevada Coin Mart, located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd, between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18. Toys will also be collected during business hours until Dec. 2.
