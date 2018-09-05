About 30 people gathered at Sunset Park Tuesday for a candle light vigil in remembrance of three children killed in the Valley in less than two weeks apart.
“This has now come down to parents harming their own children and harming other people,"event organizer Erika Greisen-Leach said.
On Sunday, 3-year-old Daniel Theriot’s mom, Cassie Smith, reported him missing at Sunset Park. Less thank a day later, police recovered the boy’s body in a remote area near Lake Mead, according to police.
Police booked Smith and her boyfriend, Joshua Oxford, on child abuse charges. Murder charges are pending, police said.
Police found the body of Dejah Hunt, 3, inside a duffel bag in a northeast valley apartment Aug. 23.
Hunt died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office. Her mom, Aisha Thomas was booked on a murder charge.
Levi Echinuque, 8, died Aug. 31, after an impaired driver ran through a red light and slammed into his family’s car.
“These were innocent children,” 74-year-old attendee Carrol Carter said. “The people who were supposed to help them or take care of them [didn’t]. They some how they slipped through those cracks."
Another vigil is planned for Friday at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas at 7 p.m.
