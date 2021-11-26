LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the Las Vegas community gathered Friday to honor the life and legacy of Kenny Lee.
Colleagues said he touched the lives of so many people.
"Anything my little company needed, Mr. Lee and Kenny Lee were always there for me," said George Harris, owner of Alien Tequila. "Whatever they could do to help to help me succeed and you just can't ask for anything better."
Ron Principio, vice president of operations for the Lee's Discount liquor said Lee had an infectious personality and almost never met a stranger.
"At certain points in our relationship going to a UFC fight, I just knew my job was to be a cameraman," Principio said. "I just had to accept that I don't get to hang out with my friend for the first 25 minutes because everyone wanted to be around him."
Those who knew him best said he was not only kind, but had an extremely giving spirit.
"I never saw them say no to anyone that needed help," Harris said. "Not one time."
"He cared about everyone, and I mean everyone," Principio said. "He found nothing, but good in people."
Even though he may be gone, Principio said Lee's work and legacy will live on.
In the coming months, executives with Lee's Discount Liquor will meet to discuss the company's future.
