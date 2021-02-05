LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders finished their inaugural season with an 8-8 record, and although the team is done playing, a fundraiser for homeless youth based off their wins in continuing through the Super Bowl.
"Kick Off For Kids" began by donating $500 to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth after every Raiders win. Other funds were donated based on game statistics during losses.
The community can still help the organization reach their $10,000 goal. To date, they've collected more than $6,000. The money will go toward beds, food and other services NPHY provides to help kids get off the street.
"We as a community care about them we want to see them succeed we don’t want to see them suffering we want to advise them come in, speak with them here, we want to see less and less homeless youth in Southern Nevada," Move4Less general sales manager Eyrick Gibson said.
More information on how to donate can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.