LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A somber mood turned into a hopeful one at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Center's blood drive in honor of fallen Trooper Micah May.
Trooper May died after he was struck by a suspect during a car chase in July. What has happened after that has inspired a community.
“His last act on this planet was to save additional lives by being an organ donor,” NHP PIO Travis Smaka said. “What better way to honor him than to save more lives through blood donation?”
The drive was held in a conference room at NHP headquarters. Vitalant, which partnered with NHP for the blood drive, had multiple donation stations with a constant stream of people willing to roll up their sleeves
“I am doing this for a trooper May,” said donor Lee Taylor. “Everybody needs to contribute to the community needs to give back and he paid the ultimate price and it's a small gesture for me to come in and donate blood.”
Vitalant said that now more than ever blood is needed to save lives.
“Every two seconds, someone in the hospital needs of blood transfusion and it's a very important time to donate blood,” said Vitalant Communications manager Brittany Estrella.
