LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old College of Southern Nevada student is in the hospital after suffering from surfer's myelopathy, a rare spinal cord injury.
Fewer than 100 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the nontraumatic injury in the past 20 years.
"I'm just honestly in disbelief and shock," said Matt Etzell about the diagnosis.
Etzell and his family were taking surf lessons during a trip to Hawaii, when he was suddenly hit with excruciating back pain and nausea.
"My legs were just getting shaky and it was really hard to support myself and balance on the board," he said.
Once Etzell made it back to shore, he found himself unable to move.
"When my dad and brother picked me up, they put one head between my shoulders and carried me to the car. My legs were just dragging in the sand."
Doctors in Hawaii diagnosed Etzell with surfer's myelopathy.
"Between laying down, standing up, paddling, I hyperextended my back and cut off blow flow to my T-10 vertebrae and that left me paralyzed below the waist as of right now."
After two weeks in a Maui hospital, he was transferred to a Denver hospital, where he'll spend the next two months going through physical therapy.
Despite the rare diagnosis, Etzell is staying positive with support from family and friends.
"It seems like right now, I'm no longer just fighting for myself to get better. It's like I have to get better for these people who are rooting for me and cheering me on," he said.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help the Etzell family cover hospital bills. To donate, click here.
