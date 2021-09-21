LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas based Latin restaurant Makers & Finders announced that it is introducing a bi-weekly salsa night at its downtown Las Vegas location on Main Street.
Salsa nights will kick off at First Friday on Oct. 1 with various food and beverage specials. Music will start at 8:00 p.m. and continue until midnight.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Makers & Finders is partnering with the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa which serves low-income residents in Nevada.
During the Oct. 1 inaugural salsa night, the restaurant will donate 20% of all sales to the nonprofit and hold a raffle with money benefiting Chicanos Por La Causa.
Makers & Finders said it also will offer a $20 three-course brunch menu throughout Hispanic Heritage Month that will donate $5 from every sale to the organization.
