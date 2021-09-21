Why rising coffee prices won't change what you pay for Starbucks drinks

Coffee prices are surging. But that won't make a difference in how much you spend on a cup of joe at Starbucks.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas based Latin restaurant Makers & Finders announced that it is introducing a bi-weekly salsa night at its downtown Las Vegas location on Main Street.

Salsa nights will kick off at First Friday on Oct. 1 with various food and beverage specials. Music will start at 8:00 p.m. and continue until midnight.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Makers & Finders is partnering with the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa which serves low-income residents in Nevada. 

During the Oct. 1 inaugural salsa night, the restaurant will donate 20% of all sales to the nonprofit and hold a raffle with money benefiting Chicanos Por La Causa. 

Makers & Finders said it also will offer a $20 three-course brunch menu throughout Hispanic Heritage Month that will donate $5 from every sale to the organization.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.