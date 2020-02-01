LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Founders Coffee in the southwest valley is working with several Southern Nevada charities in an effort to raise awareness and money.
Each month, Founders (6410 S. Durango Drive) will serve a special "Barista’s Choice" beverage, in which proceeds from the beverage will be donated to the monthly charity partner.
The event is called Coffee With A Cause.
Their first partnership is with the organization F.E.A.T. (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) which helps connect families affected by autism with useful resources.
For more information, contact Founder here.
