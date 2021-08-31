LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local clinic known for treating HIV and AIDS patients is working to help feed the community.
Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic in the east valley announced the Mama Gloria's Food Pantry.
The community food bank will open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on Sept. 3. Anyone in need of services can visit the pantry at 1670 E. Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway.
On top of food, the pantry will work with Immunize Nevada to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at its inaugural event on Friday.
