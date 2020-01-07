LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas city official confirmed a "cyber compromise" occurred early Tuesday morning.
"The city’s Information Technologies Department is assessing the extent of the compromise. When aware of the attempt, the city immediately took steps to protect its data systems. People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service, but so far those interruptions have been minimal. The city will have a clearer picture of the extent of the compromise over the next 24 hours," said city spokesman David Riggleman.
Riggleman added that the city faces an average of 279,000 similar attacks each month.
"We do so much here in Las Vegas and we have so many conventions that it's surprising that there aren't more attacks on a daily or monthly basis just because of the reputation of the city," cyber security consultant Shannon Wilkinson said. "(And) the Mayor's decree that she wouldn't pay a ransom for an attack if it happened. That puts a target on the cities back."
In July 2019, coming off their own ransomware attack, Baltimore's mayor worked with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to sponsor a resolution not to give in to so called "ransomware attacks."
More than 200 other mayors joined their fight at the 2019 Conference of Mayors where the resolution was presented.
