LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Steve Seroka, city councilman to ward 2, resigned on Monday, according to the City of Las Vegas.
In a letter to the city clerk, Seroka wrote, "I'm proud of my record of service to the constituents of Las Vegas over these past two years. It has been humbling to serve the residents of Ward 2 and I think everyone who has been supportive of the mission to improve lives of every citizen."
According to the City, the City Council will decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term.
It was not immediately known why Seroka resigned.
Seroka's ward includes The Lakes, part of Summerlin, area surrounding the Summerlin Parkway, as well as a large area of land west of the 215 Beltway.
