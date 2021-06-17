LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From his office at Las Vegas City Hall, Councilman Cedric Crear watched on television as President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth bill. It creates a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
"It marks a time in history we're not necessarily as proud of but it will give people an opportunity to reflect and also learn more about what the holiday is about," said Crear.
Crear grew up in Historic Westside, which falls in the councilman's jurisdiction of Ward 5. The area welcomed legendary Las Vegas Strip performers, who were not allowed to stay where they took the stage during segregation.
Crear applauded Congress and the President for the move. He also noted the contributions of the National Juneteenth Committee, including the Nevada chapter.
"This conversation has been going on a long time," said Crear. "It's nice to see those efforts didn't go in vain and today we have win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.