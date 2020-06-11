LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear on Thursday issued a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman requesting Councilwoman Michele Fiore be removed from the position of Mayor Pro Tempore.
Councilman Crear says he is requesting the removal due to "racist and inflammatory statements made by Mayor Pro Tempore Michele Fiore at a public gathering over the weekend."
In the letter to Mayor Goodman, Councilman Crear also notes a separate statement made by Fiore at the city's June 3 Council meeting. According to Crear, Fiore "insisted on injecting her thoughts about the recent demonstrations, saying 'protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.'"
"Of course no person has the right to beat anyone up, yet when stated in this way, the implication is that white people are rampantly being singled out by black people and being attacked, strictly based upon the color of their skin," Crear said in his letter to Mayor Goodman.
My letter to Mayor Goodman requesting Councilwoman Fiore be removed from the position of Mayor Pro Tempore. “There is no place within Las Vegas City Hall, or anywhere in our great country, for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.” pic.twitter.com/ngMQcKPV7u— Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) June 11, 2020
Crear notes that "during this highly volatile time in our country, it is beyond irresponsible to make such a biased statement. It adds kerosene to an already explosive first and serves only to divide."
In his letter, Crear then discusses comments reportedly made by Councilwoman Fiore at the Clark County Republican Convention last Saturday. "While a recording has not yet surfaced, multiple witnesses quote the Councilwoman as saying, 'I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses," Crear says in the letter.
"As we work to heal our country during these heightened tensions, bigoted sentiments only create further divides, instead of seeking quality of all citizens," Crear says. Adding, "We must send a clear message to the community that we oppose racism and bigotry."
"As Mayor, you have the sole responsibility to select your Mayor Pro Tempore. I ask that you remove Councilwoman Fiore from this position immediately," Crear said.
