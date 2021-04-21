LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas has announced its newest development initiative for the downtown area.
“Brewery Row” was introduced during Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting. The city council will hold a vote in late May to create an "incentive package" for the area to encourage more brewers to join.
The proposed incentive package includes a temporary waiver of the liquor license origination charge, to create incentive for qualifying businesses to join Brewery Row. The council plans to vote on the proposed incentive package in late May.
The existing cluster of craft brewers in the downtown area will get wayfinding banners to designate their businesses as part of Brewery Row.
Brewery Row currently includes Crafthaus Brewery, Three Sheets Craft Brew Bar and The Mad Fermentist, Hop Nuts Brewing Downtown, Nevada Brew Works, HUDL Brewing Company, Beer District Brewing and Able Baker Brewing. Although not in the proposed incentive area, Tenaya Creek Brewery and Banger Brewing are included in Brewery Row.
