LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with negotiations to build a new stadium to attract a Major League Soccer team.
The vote allows the city council to enter exclusive negotiations with the Renaissance Company to redevelop Cashman Center, the current home of Las Vegas Lights FC in the United Soccer League.
Proposed changes include a 25,000 seat stadium with a retractable field.
MLS would still have to agree to bring a team to Las Vegas. However, the Vegas Golden Knights are considering bringing a franchise to the valley.
"We are exploring the possibility of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Las Vegas," a team spokesman said in a statement. "We do not have any additional comment at this time."
Why throw away money on a new soccer stadium when Las Vegas Stadium is brand new? Politicians being greased with payoffs from construction companies and labor unions?
