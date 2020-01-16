LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday passed a motion to immediately revoke the business license of a local massage parlor.
According to an agenda summary, since receiving its business license, Jade Garden Massage, 6706 W. Cheyenne Avenue, has violated the terms of its business license by providing sexual services and prostitution to customers in exchange for money.
Business owner Diana Yue Dai accepted the revocation of the license. However, Dai denies any illegal activity occurring at the massage parlor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.