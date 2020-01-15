LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council passed a street cleaning ordinance that homeless activists argue is a direct assault on the homeless community.
In a 5-1 vote Wednesday afternoon, council members approved the controversial sidewalk cleaning ordinance.
Mayor Goodman, Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore, council members Victoria Seaman, Cedric Crear, Stavros Anthony voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilwoman Olivia Diaz was the lone dissenter.
The Las Vegas city council just passed an ordinance on street cleaning that homeless activists argue is a direct assault on the homeless community. Details at 4 and 5 on @FOX5Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ma9bSOplfP— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) January 15, 2020
Mayor Goodman sees it as nothing more than a sanitation procedure for public sidewalks.
With the passage of this ordinance, the city can now charge people with a misdemeanor if they sit, sleep, camp or obstruct the department of operations and maintenance from cleaning city sidewalks.
Violators of the new ordinance could pay a fine up to $1,000 dollars or spend up to six months in jail. The new ordinance will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This is great news! A cleaner city will bring in more tourists and more tax dollars.
