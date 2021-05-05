LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A dog named Lily is partially responsible for some of the new changes to the animal ordinance in the city of Las Vegas. Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony said there was a lot of public comment about Lily.
Gina Greisen, president of Nevada Voters for Animals, said Lily died after being chained up in the heat last summer in North Las Vegas.
"We raced over there. It took us about 45 minutes to get there. And by the time we got there the dog had already died," said Greisen.
After public protest over the dog’s death, North Las Vegas made changes to its animal ordinance, and Las Vegas did as well on Wednesday.
One change includes tethering of dogs.
"At the state level you can tether 14 of 24 hours. And now at the city level they've lowered that to ten. The county had already adopted that. North Las Vegas adopted it last December," said Greisen. “There is no tethering allowed, which the county already had, when there is a National Weather Service heat alert. So, you can’t tether an animal at all."
Dog owners who keep their pets outside now have to do more than provide shade for them.
"When it hits 105 (degrees), secondary cooling is now required. So, you need to have a misting system, a swamp cooler, a kiddie pool or all of the above. Or a portable air conditioner. So, basically once the ambient temperature is 105 you have to cool the animal down," said Greisen.
Violators face misdemeanor penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Anthony said a judge will also now have the power to remove pets from a violator's home if they injure or kill their dog by abusing it.
He also said the judge could bar the person from owning pets for a period of time. He called that a first for the city of Las Vegas.
Anthony also said people should call animal control if they see anyone violating the new measures.
