LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Council recognized the bravery of K9 Officer Hunter, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dog who was stabbed 13 times during an October barricade arrest.
A man involved in a standoff with police on Oct. 26 wounded K9 Officer Hunter on the job.
Hunter, a Belgian Malinois, was deployed by K9 Officer Jeff Corbett to help defuse the situation with non-lethal force until SWAT officers could take the suspect into custody.
Less than a month later, Hunter is recovered and back to work.
Council honored the team with medals and certificates.
Watch the full ceremony below:
