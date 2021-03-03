UPDATE (March 3) -- The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday denied an application for an open air food court in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.
The open air food court with mobile vendors was proposed on the west side of Casino Center Boulevard, east of California Street.
#lvcouncil denied an application for an open air food court with mobile vendors on the west side of Casino Center Boulevard, east of California Street in @ArtsDistrictLV pic.twitter.com/Lh9M3f4o1v— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 3, 2021
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who live in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas are starting to give their two cents about a hotly debated proposal to convert an empty dirt lot into a food truck parking area.
Jake Gallen, who lives less than 100 yards away from the proposed food truck lot near Casino Center Boulevard and California Avenue, said he is in favor since it will give him and other nearby residents additional dining options.
"I like competition and it will bring competition in the area. It gives us a little bit more of a diverse selection from the already diverse selection of food and restaurants that are in this area,” said Gallen.
Food truck owners also support the idea.
Ashley Bradley, who owns Spoon-a-Bowl, said finding a regular location to sell her ice cream isn’t easy.
“One of the challenges as a food truck operator once you start is that it’s difficult to find consistent locations to park,” said Bradley.
Some business owners in the area have signed a petition hoping the city will not give its final approval.
Derek Stonebarger, owner of Rebar, said he is not opposed to the idea as long as the food truck lot is held to the same standards as the bar he owns right next door.
“Anyone who wants to do a food truck lot like this obviously should put in infrastructure, they should put in bathrooms, they should put in a grease interceptor, but they should also have some parking for their Uber drivers to pick up from,” said Stonebarger.
Las Vegas City Council members are scheduled to discuss the matter on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Fine with me. I avoid the area as it is. Nothing like calling an area "historic or artsy" and in reality it's just a run-down where 80% of the occupancy is a nuisance and the other 20% has their head in the clouds.
By all means though, please put it there. Far away from where I live.
Fair and logical comments from business owners. I will visit each of these brick and mortar businesses as well as the regulated food trucks, anything that helps the quality of life for our residents and businesses is good news. Support Small Business, we need your help now !
