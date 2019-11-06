The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday officially approved the sale of the Huntridge Theater in downtown.
The city had announced in October that a buyer made the initial moves to purchase the embattled and dilapidated property.
"It will not probably be a movie theater, but will be a performing theater of some kind," City of Las Vegas Attorney Brad Jerbic said at the time, calling it a "game changer" for Las Vegas.
The uninhabited property at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway opened in 1944 and was placed on the list of National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
Since its closing nearly 15 years ago, it has been seen as an eyesore in the neighborhood. Prior efforts to save or reinvent the property have been unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.