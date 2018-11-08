LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council approved a program that will allow valley residents to pay non-public safety-related parking tickets with toys.
According to a statement from the city, the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Las Vegas to create the program. From Nov. 7 to 19, toys can be used to resolve ticket fines and fees for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Angel Program.
Tickets that are not accepted for the program are:
- Any handicap-related violations
- Parking on a red curb
- Parking 18 inches away from the curb
- Blocking an alley
- Parking in a no parking zone
- Parking on or near a fire lane/hydrant
- Traffic hazard
- No stopping/no standing
- Parking on a sidewalk
- Double parking
- Too close to an intersection, crosswalk, yield or stop sign
- Parking in a bike lane
- Blocking or facing traffic
The Toys for Tickets program partners with a different charity each year, the city said. The Christmas Angel Program aims to provide gifts for children in need.
Tickets may be solved with a "non-violent, unwrapped toy or toys of equal or greater value than the ticket fine," the city said. Drivers must bring the parking ticket, the toys and the receipt for the toys to the City of Las Vegas Parking Services Office in order to participate.
According to the city, the Parking Services Office is located in the City Hall parking garage on 500 Main St. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The office is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
