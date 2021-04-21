LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Council members approved a contract for the construction of a new community center in Northwest Las Vegas.
The city showed a rendering of what will be the "Charleston Heights Community Center and Park" at 2221 Maverick St.
The center will include a basketball court, playground, walking paths and more amenities for the community.
