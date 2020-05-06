LAS VEGAS FOX5 - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between June 1 and June 30 to be paid with donations of school supplies.
Any supplies taken by the city during this time frame will be donated to the Public Education Foundation.
Those who receive a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between June 1 and June 30 may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal of greater value to their issued fine to the Parking Services Offices at 350 South City Parkway.
This must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donations required.
Only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program.
In July 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.
Acceptable items include but are not limited to:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Dry erase markers
- Index cards
- Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
- Card stock
- Copy paper
- Storage bins
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Post-it notes
