LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, the city of Las Vegas voted to approve a grant that will help Westside residents continue to grow their own healthy foods at the Vegas Roots Community Garden.
The grant will help working class and low-income families continue to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in an area considered to be a "food desert."
It comes at a time when the pandemic still has an economic hold on many families.
"Everyone's been impacted by COVID. And so folks who might have been donors and volunteers for the garden have had some challenges at the very time when we need access to healthy eating," said Kathi Thomas, the director of community services for the city of Las Vegas.
In a tweet, the city said the move aligns with the Hundred Plan in Action, which is an initiative focused on bettering housing, economic, and civic investments in the Historic Westside.
The Vegas Roots Community Garden opened in 2010. It's located at 715 N. Tonopah Dr.
