LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city council on Wednesday voted to remove the prohibition on marijuana dispensary drive-thrus in Las Vegas.
"Security issues will be addressed through the licensing process," the city tweeted.
It was a 6-0 vote in the bill sponsored by Councilwoman Michele Fiore of Ward 6.
The move is similar to that made by the Clark County Commission in August 2020 to allow for drive-thru cannabis operations in that jurisdiction.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
