LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- City Attorney Brad Jerbic is out on July 1, according to City of Las Vegas, after nearly 28 years.
According to the city, 62-year-old Jerbic said he plans to work in the private sector after he leaves his post with the city.
He'll continue to work on the downtown revitalization plan Project Enchilada with no pay, the city said. He had been a part of the city team planning the project.
"He is the first city attorney to be appointed by the City Council," said the media release. "Prior to changes to the City Charter approved by the Nevada Legislature, city attorneys were elected for a time, or appointed by the city manager. In 1992, Jerbic was selected by the City Council. Today, the city attorney, the city manager and the city auditor are selected by the council and report directly to them as well."
City Council will decide Jerbic's replacement.
Guy needs a major hair makeover ? Little sunshine might make him look a little healthy?
