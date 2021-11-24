LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a grand opening of the Sexual Health Clinic at All Saints Episcopal Church.
The clinic is located at 4201 W. Washington Avenue and will be offering free rapid HIV testing on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage everyone age 13 to 64 to get tested at least once to learn their HIV status.
Ongoing services will be available at All Saints Episcopal Church on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services include testing for HIV and STDs, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection, telehealth visits with a health district provider, sexual health education and condoms.
Services will be available by appointment and can be made at 702-759-1700.
"The Health District continues to seek opportunities to make HIV testing and access to care available to everyone in the community. We are grateful to All Saints Episcopal Church for their partnership as we work to provide access to an underserviced community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
Father Rafael Pereira with All Saints Episcopal Church, said the clinic is an "extension" of the church's core values of "celebrating our differences."
“Our work with the Health District is an extension of one of All Saints’ core values of appreciating and celebrating our differences in backgrounds, occupations, cultures, ethnicities, genders, orientations, citizenship and perspectives,” Pereira said.
