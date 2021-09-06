LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- St. Sharabel Maronite Catholic Church of Las Vegas is hosting the 13th Annual Lebanese American Festival over three days in October.
The festival will take place October 8-11, offering church tours and displays showcasing the history of Maronite Catholicism, traditional dancing including belly dance performances, live music, kids' activities and homemade Lebanese food.
Shawarma sandwiches, kibbee, hummus, tabouleh spinach pies and baklava are just some of the items on the menu.
The church said all donated funds will go toward its programming including a new school and community outreach.
More information is available at lebaneseamericanfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.